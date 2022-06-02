Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.93

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.93 and traded as high as C$41.40. Winpak shares last traded at C$40.95, with a volume of 32,080 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPK. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.41.

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$349.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$325.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.28%.

About Winpak (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

