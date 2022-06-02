Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:WTFCM opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

