WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,732 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of WSFS Financial worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WSFS Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WSFS Financial by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 122,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.09. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Nancy J. Foster bought 1,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.