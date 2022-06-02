Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $948,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 119,961 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.75. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

