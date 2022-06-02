Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) PT Raised to GBX 690 at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($8.10) to GBX 690 ($8.73) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.62% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at GBX 435 ($5.50) on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 280 ($3.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 548.40 ($6.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 36.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 429.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 363.03.
About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)
See Also
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.