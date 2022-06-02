Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) PT Raised to GBX 690 at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($8.10) to GBX 690 ($8.73) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.62% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at GBX 435 ($5.50) on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 280 ($3.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 548.40 ($6.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 36.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 429.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 363.03.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

