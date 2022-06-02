Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 110,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 416,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.
YMTX opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $16.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 72,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 60,601 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 55,557 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.
Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.
