Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 110,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 416,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

YMTX opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $16.89.

Yumanity Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00). The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a negative net margin of 798.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 72,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 60,601 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 55,557 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.