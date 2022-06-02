Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

