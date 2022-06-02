Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alliant Energy.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliant Energy (LNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.