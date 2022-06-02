Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $17.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.15 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $13.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $74.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.29 million to $82.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $99.63 million, with estimates ranging from $83.29 million to $111.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

OPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPRX opened at $25.22 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $457.79 million, a P/E ratio of -157.63 and a beta of 0.91.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

