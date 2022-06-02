Zacks: Brokerages Expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Million

Analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXXGet Rating) to report sales of $1.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Homology Medicines posted sales of $2.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $3.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $4.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.35 million, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $7.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $2.10. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 49.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Homology Medicines to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21 million, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Homology Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

