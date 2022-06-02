Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Buy

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.