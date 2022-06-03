$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of PANW opened at $517.34 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $350.96 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $549.87.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

