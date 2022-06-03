14,234 Shares in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.84% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMN. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BSMN stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $25.76.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN)
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.