14,234 Shares in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.84% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMN. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMN stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $25.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.011 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

