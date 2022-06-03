180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the April 30th total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other 180 Degree Capital news, President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 6,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $37,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 16,979 shares of company stock valued at $106,241 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $4,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TURN opened at $6.35 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94.

About 180 Degree Capital (Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.