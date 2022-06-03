1,854 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,854 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,490,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE:VMC opened at $168.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $156.53 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.03 and a 200 day moving average of $185.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.