22,475 Shares in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Costamare by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costamare by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 74,201 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costamare by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costamare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Costamare by 2,065.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 286,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Costamare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.47. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $268.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.68 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 52.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 12.40%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

