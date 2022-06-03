250,000 Shares in Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.97% of Endurance Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,474,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDNC opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Endurance Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.

