$28.65 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $28.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.30 million and the highest is $29.00 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $57.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $162.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.41 million to $165.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $233.88 million, with estimates ranging from $194.92 million to $272.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRTK. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 800,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,977,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after buying an additional 60,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 117,105 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,448,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 141,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

