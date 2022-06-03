$3.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $4.39 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners posted sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year sales of $15.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.54 billion to $17.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cheniere Energy Partners.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CQP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:CQP opened at $54.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.54. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

