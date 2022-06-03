32,652 Shares in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,370,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 242,251 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $985,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $1,942,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 191,160 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

