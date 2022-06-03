3,971 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 365,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.00.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

