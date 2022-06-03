$4.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the highest is $4.34 billion. Exelon posted sales of $7.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $18.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $20.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exelon.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE EXC opened at $48.99 on Friday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.59.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

