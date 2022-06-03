$6.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) will announce $6.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $7.25 billion. Cheniere Energy posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 126.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full year sales of $28.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.08 billion to $30.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cheniere Energy.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $143.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.19. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

