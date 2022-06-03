9,750 Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $44.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

