Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Abcam were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 22.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 27,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 24.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 23.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Abcam by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Abcam by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,147,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. Abcam plc has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

ABCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($22.77) to GBX 1,500 ($18.98) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($24.67) to GBX 1,700 ($21.51) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abcam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $809.75.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

