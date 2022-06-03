Airbnb, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $121.26 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $103.74 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average is $157.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Airbnb by 143.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Airbnb by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,934 shares of company stock valued at $117,205,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

