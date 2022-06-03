Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,943 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

