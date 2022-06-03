Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 46,390 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 224.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,390 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,716.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $68,919.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,974.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKTR opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $681.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.