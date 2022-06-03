Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 50,570 Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth $98,295,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after acquiring an additional 282,002 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 63.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,088,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after acquiring an additional 808,853 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,873,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,991,000 after acquiring an additional 83,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.76 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 87.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.