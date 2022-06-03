Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of Universal worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 28,736 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter worth $1,463,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of UVV stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.52. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.64. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $64.13.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $646.97 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Universal news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $127,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.