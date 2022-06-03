Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 164,919 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TELUS were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in TELUS by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TELUS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

