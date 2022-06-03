Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,518 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of Hibbett worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Hibbett by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

HIBB opened at $50.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $660.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03. Hibbett, Inc. has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $101.65.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.52%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

