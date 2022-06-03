Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in American National Group were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American National Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American National Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in American National Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 456,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,269,000 after acquiring an additional 166,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American National Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,854,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American National Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $190.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.10. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.35 and a 12 month high of $195.89.

In related news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total transaction of $73,528.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,189 shares of company stock valued at $224,729. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

About American National Group (Get Rating)

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

