Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 240.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.05% of Adtalem Global Education worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $75,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,155.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

ATGE stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.34 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

