Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $722,000 Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,637 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,848 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

