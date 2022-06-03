Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 34,307 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.07% of Kearny Financial worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,827,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 71,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 425,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John F. Mcgovern bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,395.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $871.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $50.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kearny Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

