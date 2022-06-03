Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $752,000 Holdings in Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 637,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,817 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.59% of Burcon NutraScience worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRCN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Burcon NutraScience by 101.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRCN opened at $0.64 on Friday. Burcon NutraScience Co. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Burcon NutraScience from C$3.80 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders and beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and other applications.

