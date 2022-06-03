Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $768,000 Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,738 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.36.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $210.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.99 and its 200 day moving average is $195.07. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $221.09.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

