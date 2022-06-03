Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $783,000 Stock Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in LG Display were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in LG Display by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 43,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Get LG Display alerts:

Shares of LPL opened at $7.07 on Friday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About LG Display (Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.