Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $936,000 Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTCT. Piper Sandler lowered NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.94. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $37.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

