Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $717,000 in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 730.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 270,452 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 60.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

EPAY stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

