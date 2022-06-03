Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.23% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 477,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 66,684 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 740,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,984 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $792,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

Shares of AERI opened at $5.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $19.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

