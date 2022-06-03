Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $719,000 Investment in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,149 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Archrock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Archrock in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Archrock in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $10.25 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 341.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archrock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Archrock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.