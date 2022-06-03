Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 839 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Vertical Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.68.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $177.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

