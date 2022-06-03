Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in International Game Technology by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,883,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,187 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in International Game Technology by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 162,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 49,292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,986,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,074,000 after purchasing an additional 828,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGT stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.93.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IGT. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

