Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,960 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.11% of Sutro Biopharma worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 109,684 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. Research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

