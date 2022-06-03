Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,694 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $214,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAWW. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $70.90 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.