Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 12,232 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,232 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SPX were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPX by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.16.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPXC. TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

