Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 126,939 Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126,939 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.57% of Marrone Bio Innovations worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 75,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 26.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 117,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $25,228.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 47.07% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MBII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.01.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

