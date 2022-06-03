Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 31,328 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,328 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Perdoceo Education worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 17.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 140,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after buying an additional 410,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

PRDO stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $748.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $262,811.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,507.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $109,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,555 shares in the company, valued at $905,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,188 shares of company stock worth $544,468. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

